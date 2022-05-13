spot_img
Friday, May 13, 2022
BREAKING: Massive Chaos Erupts in Rumphi As Youths Protest Chikulamayembe’s Chieftaincy

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

There is chaos at Bolero Trading Centre in Rumphi as some youths are destroying houses and property belonging to families that are connected to the royal family of Themba la Mathemba Chikulamayembe.

Spokespersons for Bongololo Gondwe camp, Chikalamba Gondwe and Mtima Gondwe loyalists, Hunga Gongwe have confirmed the incidents saying over six houses have been destroyed.

Reports indicate that some youths suspected to be from both camps are fighting by destroying houses belong to the families that against their leaders.

Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer Maurice Chapola has told a local media that they have deployed more officers in the area to control the situation.- SOURCE: TIMES 360

