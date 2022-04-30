HABIBA OSMAN SHINES AGAIN: USA based body, SciArtsRUs appoints her as Advisory Board Member

OSMAN: She comes to SciArtsRUs with vast experience and a distinguished career in spheres of international law, and a specialist for the elimination of Violence against Women and Girls as well

Internationally recognized civil rights defender, Habiba Rezwana Osman has been appointed by the USA based nonprofit organization called SciArtsRus to help in championing the rights of the disadvantaged people

Osman was recently elected as chairperson for the Board of Trustees Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.

The announcement by the organization’s head, Dr Ranjini Ramachander Kaushik says her organization felt it wise to appoint Osman following her impeccable and unmatched track record in areas of advocacy, her international repute, for disability rights and gender policy among others.

“Habiba has an amazing track record when it comes to fighting for the marginalized in the societies be it for the disabled, women’s advancement polices, persons with albinism, human trafficking, or girl empowerment,” said Ranjini who is also the Founder of the organization in a telephone interview with Malawi Voice from California, USA.

According to the organization’s website, some of the people from Malawi who have benefited through the works of SciArtsRUs organization are artists Aqeel Masinja, a person with albinism and Jafaar Stenala who together have sang many songs through the Program called Cross Culture recitals. One of the best songs is albinism is beautiful. The song that calls everyone to understand that regardless of skin someone may have but all persons were created in the image of God and need to protect as anyone else. The other song talks of mankind to review his decisions before they die because whatever deeds they commit now will follow after death. The song is in vernacular language (Tiganizenso) among other songs.

SciArtsRUs has also featured mouth painter Chris Kayera from Malawi. Ranjini says she looks forward to featuring more artists with disabilities in inclusive programs from Malawi.

Ranjini speaks about the diversity in their programs at SciArtsRUs:

“We have an initiative called Artabilities 4 All where we provide a visual and performing arts platform for disabled artists around the globe. Cross-Culture Concerts is another initiative to shine the limelight on artists practicing music and dance of another culture in addition to their own and celebrate our differences culturally. Additionally, we have another vertical Science Meets Art where we help explain scientific concepts via classical music, dance and visual arts. These global initiatives have showcased over 250 diverse artists from over 20 countries with varying abilities. We try to bring together artists, scientists, dignitaries and diplomats world-wide in collaboration.”

Apart from providing the mentorship opportunities to grass-root and emerging artists with disability with eminent artists through the mentor-me program, SciArtsRUs also provides an opportunity to create fulfillment to by creating a new audience and helping to open conversation and acceptance of artists with the people with varying abilities.