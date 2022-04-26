Mangochi Plants Over One Million Trees

By Ernest Mfunya

Natural Resources Management head, from Emmanuel International’s Titukulane Project, Gerlad Meke participating in on of the tree planting exercise in the district.-Photo by Evance Chisiano, Mana

Mangochi, April 26, Mana: Mangochi has planted 1, 383, 877 exotic and indigenous seedlings during this year’s tree planting season through tree nurseries established by its network of Village Natural Resources Management Committees (VNRMCs) and other partners.

Disclosing the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency, the district’s Forestry Officer, Leonard Kamangadadzi, said the planted trees were short of the targeted number of 1.5 million trees the district planned to plant this season.

“Through the district’s VNRCMs and other stakeholders, we raised a variety of tree seedlings totaling over one million which have been planted across the district,” he said.

The tree seedlings, according to Kamangadadzi, have been planted on customary land, forest reserves and village forest areas (VFAs).

The tree species that have been planted include fast growing exotic trees like blue gum, acacias, Msambafumu, M’bawa, Nthethe, Avocado pear and Masuku.

Kamangadadzi said some of the trees planted are commonly used as fuel wood while others are used for house construction apart from fruit trees.

“There are also some indigenous tree species among the planted tree seedlings that have been planted to replenish indigenous forests.

“These species are disappearing fast mainly due illegal exportation of hardwood timber and illegal charcoal production,” Kamangadadzi added.

He further said the forestry office would ensure that most of the village forest areas are properly managed so that there are more hectares of trees in the district.

In a separate interview, Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) District Coordinator for Mangochi, Francis Liyati said his organisation participated in the planting of 5000 seedlings during the season.

“We planned to plant 5,000 trees this forestry season and we managed to plant all the seedlings that we raised,” said Liyati.

He said MRCS saw it necessary to participate in the forestry season after realizing the effects of bare lands in times of stormy rains.

“It is important to plant more trees in the district to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and restore the vegetative cover for a better future,” he added.

Liyati also observed that though many tree seedlings are planted to replenish the forest cover, little is done to care for the planted trees, hence the low survival rate of the planted trees.

Government introduced the forestry season to encourage and promote tree planting and care in the country. The season runs from December to April.