Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Chakwera to Fire Embattled ACB Director Martha Chizuma

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Kayuni and Chizuma

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has threatened to fire embattled Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Martha Chizuma over incompetence.

President Chakwera issued the threat on Monday evening during a Presser held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.   

Chakwera has also threatened to fire Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni for failing to work in collaboration with Chizuma.

“If you can’t change the people, change the people,” said President Chakwera adding that he has already engaged Ministry of Justice on the matter.

