Blame Russian President Putin Over High Costs of Living- Chakwera

Chakwera: Blame Putin

Malawians who are struggling with rising costs of living have been told by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to put the blame on the architect of Russian-Ukraine war, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

President Dr. Chakwera responding to a question from a journalist on Monday evening at presser held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The Malawian leader, Dr. Chakwera said his government is intensifying calls for the Russia – Ukraine war to end because it is having a negative effect on the economic lives of people.

According to President Chakwera, the big effect Malawians are facing because Russia-Ukraine war is the increasing cost of commodities and cost of transporting goods among others.