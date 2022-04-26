spot_img
spot_img
14.1 C
New York
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Blame Russian President Putin Over High Costs of Living- Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chakwera: Blame Putin

Malawians who are struggling with rising costs of living have been told by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to put the blame on the architect of Russian-Ukraine war, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

President Dr. Chakwera responding to a question from a journalist on Monday evening at presser held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The Malawian leader, Dr. Chakwera said his government is intensifying calls for the Russia – Ukraine war to end because it is having a negative effect on the economic lives of people.

According to President Chakwera, the big effect Malawians are facing because Russia-Ukraine war is the increasing cost of commodities and cost of transporting goods among others.

Previous articleChakwera to Fire Embattled ACB Director Martha Chizuma
Next articleLibidinous Malawian Teenager Thomas Breaks Gunnies World Record
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc