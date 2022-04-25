Chilima’s busy week in USA

Malawi’s Vice President Salous Chilima has a packed schedule in the United States of America with several high level meetings lined up to attend the whole week.

The Malawi Veep started his work schedule by interacting with Malawians living in the USA on Sunday, immediately after his arrival in New York.

Chilima is in the USA to attend the 2022 United Nation (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum for Financing Development in New York, USA, where he is representing President Lazarous Chakwera.

According to a hectic programme, Chilima is on Monday morning scheduled to attend a high level and important meeting for Financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by increasing fiscal space for an inclusive and sustainable recovery.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting aimed at aligning the global debt architecture with the SDGs later in the day and then participate in general debate on behalf of Least Developed Countries LDCs and Africa.

On Tuesday, the Veep is scheduled to attend a special high-level meeting with Bretton Woods Institutions such as the World Bank and IMF, WTO and UNCTAD aimed at securing an Inclusive and Sustainable Recovery.

On Wednesday, Chilima will attend a meeting on building a fair and effective tax system and combating illicit financial flows, meeting on Boosting private investment in the SDGs and another meeting on expanding concessional finance aligned with national sustainable development strategies

The programme gets busier everyday and on Thursday, the Malawi Veep is scheduled to attend a high level meeting on Digital transition: Opportunities and risks and later be a Guest of Honour at the launch of International Labour Organiastion (ILO) Report on Future of Work.

Earlier on Sunday the Malawi Veep interacted with Malawians living in the USA where he thanked the USA Diaspora community for the invitation and the commitment that they have for their country.

“A number of issues and questions were raised during the meeting ranging from Passports renewal to national development issues,” he said about the meeting.

He assured the Diaspora community that initiatives like the Public Sector Reforms are bearing fruit and that improved means of processing the Malawi passport are on course.

The ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development that Chilima has been invited to is an intergovernmental process with universal participation mandated to review the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (Addis Agenda) and other financing for development outcomes and the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking to the media before departure on Friday, Chilima said the trip is important for the country as delegates at the event will discuss ways of advancing development in least developed countries such as Malawi.

He is expected to return home on 30th April, 2022.