Veep Saulos Chilima Engages New York Based Malawians

By Sam Majamanda

New York, Mana: Malawians living in New York, USA have reaffirmed their continued support to the development of Malawi, because they feel they are indebted to their home land.

Representative for the Diaspora community in New York Cliffton Bobe made the assurance, Sunday when the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima hosted members of the community at the Lotte New York Palace where he is currently lodging.

The Vice President is in New York to attend the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Summit which will be held from April 25 to 28.

Speaking on behalf of the grouping, Bobe said the Diaspora community is very committed to contribute to national development through investment and creation of new jobs and asked the leadership to continue creating conducive environments for them to connecting more with Malawi and play their role in development.

“We appreciate the manner in which government supports us and we would like to assure the leadership that we will always remember that we are Malawians and Malawi needs us in its development,” said Bobe

He added that through partnerships, members of the community are investing in businesses being held in Malawi with a core intention of ensuring that fellow Malawians benefit from the proceeds of the businesses.

Bobe However raised the concern on foreign currency shortages which he said heavily affects their businesses at the time they want to stock their outlets in Malawi, consequently causing lucrative business opportunities slip through their fingers.

Aside getting involved in businesses in Malawi, the grouping of Malawians in Diaspora is known to have taken part in raising funds to support Malawians back home during the calamities caused by the recent Tropical Storm Ana and Cyclone Gombe.

Taking his turn in the engagement, the Vice President commended the Diaspora Malawians for their continued interest in Malawi’s development, further inviting them to be part of a mindset change project that Malawi needs to undergo for sustainable development to blossom.

He said the obsession with negativity that is at reign in the country is not fueling development but rather killing the spirit of togetherness that is critical for national development.

“In order to deal with this we need everyone to take part because the government alone cannot manage. That is why every Malawian needs to take the role in their hands, and n this we would like to invite people like you who have been exposed to other cultures to be part of this expedition to redeem our country’s future,” the Vice President said.

On the Malawi government’s commitment to work with them in development, the Veep further added that there would be more engagements through the Mission in New York and all missions across Malawi’s diplomatic relations.

Apart from investment and mindset change the two sides discussed various issues of national interest in areas of education, health and national security in which the Diaspora Malawians raised questions on areas they needed clarification from the Malawi leadership.