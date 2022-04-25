Malawians to Brace For Blackouts

Malawians should brace for more blackouts for the next five days as Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has announced that it will from today up to Friday switch off its Tedzani IV for maintenance works.

Tedzani IV provides 19.1 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

In a statement, Egenco said available diesel power generators will be used to supplement hydropower.

The development comes days after the government decided not to renew its contract with Aggreko Power Solutions Limited which used to supply the country with diesel-powered electricity.