‘We are Fixing the Country, Trust the Process’- Kazako Responds to Synod Pastoral Letter  

Malawi Government says it is fixing the social-economic challenges affecting the country for the benefit of all Malawians.
Government Spokesperson, Gospel Kazako, made the remarks following the release of a pastoral letter on Sunday by the Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).
The letter is calling on the government to swiftly address the economic challenges and corruption as well as the rising cost of goods and services.
The Synod has condemned President Lazarus Chakwera’s Administration of promoting nepotism and corruption by among others giving businesses to corrupt foreign and local bidders; and rewarding friends as well relations to take up jobs in the civil service.
However, Kazako while welcoming the letter said the government is already working on the issues raised and the nation will soon appreciate the visionary leadership of the Tonse Administration.– MBC Online
