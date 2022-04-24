Ministry Donates Sewing Machine to Lilongwe Girls Secondary School

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, Mana: Ministry of Labour has affirmed its commitment to promoting Tevet skills among students in secondary schools in the country.

Minister of Labour, Vera Kamtukule made the remarks when she handed over four Electric Sewing machines to Lilongwe Girls Secondary School in Lilongwe.

She said the country need to raise the profile of Tevet skills among the young and the primary targets should be school going students.

Kamtukule pointed out that no country could develop without Tevet skills being proper put into good use.

“Developed countries have raised their economies through the proper utilization of Tevet skills that contributed positively to the creation of worth and jobs,” she said.

The Minister added that the donation of the sewing machines to the school was made through courtesy of Chinese Embassy which had donated them to be distributed in various Vocational Technical Colleges in the country.

She said the school had requested for the machine when Vice President of Liberia, Joe Taylor visited the school using her Jewel Starfish foundation which is sponsoring some students at the school with fees.

The Minister believes that the machines would help to improve and enhance fashion designing lessons being provided at the school.

She said the donation would help the school which is an inclusive institution with over 600 students would be able acquire some skills by the end of their secondary education.

Headteacher for Lilongwe Girls Secondary School, Bridget Nungu thanks the Ministry of labour for the timely donation of the sewing machines to the school.

She said the machines would help the students to acquired skills that would be used in the labour after they graduate from the school.

Nungu added that the white-collar jobs could employ everyone and for self-sustainability for students to earn a living on their own they need skills to attract customers.

“The coming of the machines will empower our girls into designing and tailoring. We already have a curriculum that is on clothing and textiles as school. Implementing it, school empower after school they not look for jobs but they will employ others,” she added.