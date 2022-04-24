spot_img
Sunday, April 24, 2022
LatestPolitics

Ken Msonda Tears Apart Synod Pastoral Letter: ‘Tonse Administration Not Corrupt’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Controversial politician Kenneth Msonda has described the recently issued Pastoral letter by Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) as ‘baseless’ and ‘empty’.

In the Pastoral letter in our custody the Synod has condemned President Lazarus Chakwera’s Administration of promoting nepotism and corruption by among others giving businesses to corrupt foreign and local bidders; and rewarding friends as well relations to take up jobs in the civil service.  

Reacting to the letter in an interview with TIMES 360 on Sunday, the outspoken politician Msonda said: “it is wrong to accuse the Lazarus Chakwera-led administration of practicing nepotism and corruption.”

Msonda further called upon Malawians to give president Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration time to change things in the country.

