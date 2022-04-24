BT Synod Endorses Nkhoma Synod’s Pastoral Letter

The CCAP Blantyre Synod has agreed with the contents of Pastoral letter by its Sister Synod of Nkhoma who have punched holes into the Chakwera led adminstration calling it weak, corrupt and nepotistic.

Speaking at Mitawa CCAP in Mulanje Presbytery, General Secretary for BT Synod, Rev Dr Billy Gama said as a Synod, they agree with the contents of the Pastoral letter as they are a true representation of the country’s social, economic and political situation

Rev Gama who spoke amid a biggest applause and ululation from the congregants, said as Blantyre Synod they too will be sitting to reflect over the issues affecting Malawi and come up with their own Pastoral letter guided by their relevant church courts.

He said it is true that the current leadership has failed to bring the desired change following the highest cost of living, nepotism, corruption, security lapse, among other dents under the Tonse government as highlighted by the Nkhoma Synod.

The sermon was held to induct Rev Charles Ntonya as Moderator for Mitawa CCAP under Mulanje Presbytery of the Blantyre Synod.

Rev Ntonya has taken over from Rev Kondwani Cheuka who has been posted to Matope CCAP of Mangochi Presbytery.