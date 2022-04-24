Chakwera ‘Great Grandfather’ Of Nepotism, Corruption – Nkhoma Synod

Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) has accused President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance Administrating of promoting nepotism and corruption.

The church made the accusation through a Pastoral letter issued on Sunday, 24th Of April 2022 addressed to its Christians across the country.

According to the letter, Tonse administration is promoting nepotism and corruption by among others giving businesses to corrupt foreign and local bidders and rewarding friends as well relations to take up jobs in the civil service.

The letter also faulted Tonse Administration for making a lot of promises which is failing to fulfill saying this is pointing at lack of integrity, sincerity and patriotism.