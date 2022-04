Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has arrived at New York in United States Of America (U.S.A).

Chilima is expected to participate in the 2022 United Nations Economic and Council Forum for Financing Development.

The high level meeting begins tomorrow, April 25 and will end on Thursday, the 28th of April 28.

Among other issues, the meeting will look at how to improve the financial space of Least Developed Countries and in the case of Malawi.