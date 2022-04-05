spot_img
APM SAYS DPP WILL BOUNCE BACK IN GOVT IN 2025: “Prices of goods shall go down”

By Malawi Voice
Church memorial service in progress

Former President and DPP leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika says they will bounce back in government come 2025 to continue with developmental projects.

Mutharika was speaking at Goliati ground during the memorial service of the late Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Mutharika was optimistic that when that time comes prices of goods shall go down.

Again, Mutharika says he is happy that people have been with his family even during their trying moments.

There were no government officials at the memorial service.

Chairperson of the organizing committee, Francis Mphepo has told Rainbow that they offered an open invitation to everyone in the country.

Apart from the Mutharika’s, the event was graced by former president Bakili Muluzi and UDF President Atupele Muluzi as well as Leader of Opposition in parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa among others.

Bingu died of cardiac arrest attack on 5 April 2012.

BLUE SEA: Part of the mammoth crowd
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

