9 C
New York
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Police Release Journalist Gregory Gondwe After Media Pressure

By Malawi Voice

A Malawian fearless investigative journalist, Gregory Gondwe who was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning for exposing corruption in the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration, has been released.

The unconditional release of Journalist Gondwe of Platform for Investigative Journalism in Malawi follows pressure from the media fraternity, Human Rights Watchdogs and the donor community.   

According to Sources, on Tuesday morning heavily armed police stormed offices of Platform for Investigative Journalism in Malawi in Blantyre where they arrested Gondwe and seized his cellphone and computers.

The publication understands that the police also demanded the journalist Gondwe to reveal where he got his information which he used in one of his investigative pieces in which he exposed corruption in Chakwera’s administration.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has described the arrest as violation of media freedom.

