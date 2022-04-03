Chakwera Delegates Chilima to USA with 41 Strong Entourage…And Meet 138 Delegates that Accompanied Chakwera to Scotland

President Lazarus Chakwera has delegated Vice President Saulos Chilima to represent him at the 2022 United Nations Economic and Social Council Forum later this month.
President Chakwera directed the Office of the President and cabinet (OPC) that Chilima should be accompanied by 41 people including the Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe and other technocrats from the civil service.
Insiders said Chakwera gave ‘strict’ instructions that the Vice president entourage should not be more than 45 people and should not include hand clappers or political party activists.
“We followed strict instructions from the President himself and he made it clear that he will need to scrutinize the list of those traveling because he did not want any political party hand clappers and loyalists because this was a high level event requiring seriousness and technical experts of those going to attend this event,” said a source at OPC.
The source further said President Chakwera has since approved the list of those traveling with Chilima for further traveling processes to start.
“In fact we are wondering why people are making an issue out of this trip because if the president traveled, the delegation could have been more than this and that is why he delegated his Vice because he knows the entourage will not be as huge as if he were to travel,” said the source.
Insiders at Capital Hill gave an example of President Chakwera’s foreign trip to Scotland in October last year when the President took with him a whopping 145 delegates to the CoP 26 conference including his security detail and that of the First Lady Monica Chakwera..
Our source shared with us the list of those who escorted President Chakwera to Scotland last year,
Below is list that accompanied Chakwera during the Scotland trip
Malawi
1. H.E. Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Dr Chakwera Head of State Government
2.H.E. Ms. Nancy Gladys Tembo Cabinet Minister Government Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources
3. Ms. Yanira Mseka Ntupanyama Principal Secretary for Forestry and Natural Resources
Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources Government of Malawi
4. H.E. Ms. Monica Chakwera First Lady Government
5. Ms. Tawonga Grace Mbale Director Environmental Affairs Department, Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Government of Malawi
6. Mr. Evans Davie Njewa Chief Environmental Officer and UNFCCC Focal Point Government of Malawi
7. Mr. Wilson Toninga Banda Government
8. Mr. Sipho Billiat Development Planning Manager Government National Planning Commission
9. H.E. Mr. Thomas John Bisika High Commissioner Designate Malawi High Commission in London
10. Mr. Bernard Patrick Bwanaope Defence Attache Malawi High Commission in London
11.Ms. Chikondi Precious Chabvuta Regional Advocacy Manager Government Government of Malawi
12. Ms. Violet Rebecca Chakwera Government
13. Ms. Lindiwe Christina Chide Government
14. Ms. Correta Catherine Chidzero Government
15.Mr. Harvey Maneno Chigumula Chief of Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
16. Mr. Zangazanga Deverias Chikhosi Secretary to the President and Cabinet Government
17. Mr. Rex Richard Chikoko Government
18. Ms. Mervis Jaqualine Chilakata OPC Government
19. Mr. Werani Mannasseh Chilenga Member of Parliament National Assembly Government of Malawi
20.Mr. Clement Zephnat Chilima Director of Forestry Government Department of Forestry, Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining
21. Ms. Rebecca Chinjeka Journalist Times Group Government of Malawi
22. Mr. Vitumbiko Chinoko Regional Advocacy Advisor
23. Mr. Sosten Staphiel Chiotha Regional Director Academia Government
24. Mr. Gladson Chipumphula Government
25. Ms. Renata Chivundu First Secretary
26. Mr. Peter Chulu Government
28. Ms. Linda Dembo Programmes Coordinator MaSP Government
29. Mr. Jekapu Dishani Programmes Manager Youth for Environment and Sustainable Development Government
30. Mr. Conor Fox
31. Mr. Chad Jonathon Frischmann Senior Director, Research and Technology
32. Ms. Stella Funsani Gama Forestry Advisor Department of Forestry, Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining
33. Mr. Billy Lickson Gama General Secretary Blantyre CCAP Government
34. Mr. Willard Mswati Gomani Government
35. Mr. Golivati Maloni Gomani Environmental Inspector Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources Government
36. Mr. Dennis Gondwe Parliament
37. Ms. Alice Janet Gwedeza Deputy Surveyor General Government Department of Surveys
38. Ms. Grace Hiwa Government
39. Mr. Yamikani Idrissah Environmental Officer Government of Malawi
40. Mr. Godfrey Arthur Jalale Government
41. Ms. Miriam Dalitso Joshua Senior Lecturer and Researcher University of Malawi
42. Mr. Francis Gavin Kachule Assistant Director Ministry of Finance
43. Ms. Mtisunge Lisa Kadango Government
44.H.E. Ms. Quent Madalo Kalichero Deputy High Commissioner, London Malawi High Commission in London
45. Mr. Joseph Osber Kalowekamo Deputy Director Government Department of Energy
46. Ms. Rabecca Kamwendo Kalyolyo Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
47. Ms. Gertrude Kambauwa Director Department of Land Resources and Conservation
48. Mr. Teddie Hafiz Abudullar Kamoto Deputy Director Ministry oof Forestry and Natural Resources Government
49.Ms. Judith Francesca Kamoto Senior Lecturer Academia Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources
50. Mr. Kefasi Jermiah Kamoyo Land Resources Conservation Officer Department of Land Resources Conservation Ministry of Agriculture, Water Development and Irrigation
51. Mr. Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni Government
52. Mr. Hamilton Kamwana Deputy Director Ministry of Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms Government
53. Ms. Conslater Kantunda Government
54. Mr. Prince Harvey Kapondamgaga Chief of State Residences Government
55. Mr. Bickiel Jnr Kapuchi Government
56. Mr. Anthony Rodgers Kasunda Government
57. Ms. Dorothy Paliani Kazombo Mwale Youth Network Leader NYNCC Government
58. Ms. Chinsinsi Kazuwa Project Officer MaSP
59. Mr. Franklyn Titani Khoza Fijian Government
60. Mr. Chikumbutso Kilembe Vulnerability Adviser Government
61. Ms. Siphiwe Salaama Komwa Parliamentary Committee Clerk National Assembly Government
62. Ms. Margaret Brenda Kunje
63. Mr. Madalitso Kwaderanji Kazombo First Deputy Speaker Malawi Parliament Government
64. Ms. Martha Taziona Kwataine Government
65. Ms. Maggie Kwatiwani Government
66. H.E. Mr. Perks Master Clemency Ligoya Ambassador Government
67. Ms. Tapiwa Machinjiri CADECOM Mangochi Diocese
68.Ms. Nyovani Janet Madise Director of Development Policy African Institute for Development Policy Government
69. Ms. Ruth Maganga CISONECC
70. Mr. Sam Samuel Majamanda Government
71. H.E. Ms. Agnes Ridley Makonda Minister Government
72. Mr. Potiphar Malapa Government
73. Mr. Mathews Malata President Editorial Government of Malawi
74. Mr. Andrew Jacob Mazulu Principal Information Officer Ministry of Information Government
75. Mr. Masauko Lyson Mbolembole Synod Moderator Blantyre CCAP Government
76. Mr. Hendricks Shyalulole Mgodie Human Health and Climate Change Focal Point Ministry of Health & Population Government of Malawi
77. Mr. Victor Mhango Protocol Officer Malawi Parliament Government
78. Mr. Chomora Mikeka Government
79. Mr. Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka Cabinet Minister Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
80. Ms. Ethel Leticia Mkandawire Climate Change Advocate for Women & Youths Government
81. Mr. Abels Wannie Mkandawire Acting Director for Europe Directorate Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fijian Government
82. Mr. Charles Mkoka Secretary General Association of Environmental Journalists Government
83. Mr. Abel Kenneth Mkulama Youth delegate Government of Malawi
84. Mr. Mayamiko Wezzulo Mlenga Government
85. Mr. Amon Kesten Mluwira Acting Chief Executive Officer Greenbelt Authority Government
86. Mr. Barrow Hadson Mnyantha Government
87. Ms. Linda Lonjezo Moyo Government
88. Ms. Paida Diana Mpaso Government
89.Mr. Hamid Mponda Malawi WHO Office Government
90. Mr. Aaron Kandiwo Mtaya CADECOM National Officer
91. Mr. Chikumbutso Batison Mtumodzi Director of Information Ministry of Information and Technology Government
92. Mr. Chipiliro Mtumodzi Government
93. Mr. Ephraim Kasambo Munthali Government
94. Ms. Joy Hayley Munthali Gender Officer Government of Malawi
95. Ms. Brenda Mwale Climate Leader MaSP Government
96. Mr. John Chilekwa Mwase Government
97. Ms. Shamiso Nandi Najira Deputy Director Environmental Affairs Department
98. Mr. Bernard Daniel Ndege Reporter Government Malawi Broadcasting Corporation
99. Ms. Chimwemwe Nyambose Ndhlovu Government
100. Mr. Maxwell Mulotwa Ng’ambi Government
101. Mr. Julius Ng’oma National Coordinator Government
102. Mr. Lee Aristotle Ngirazie Christian Aid Government
103. Ms. Maness Nkhata Ngoma Board Member National Youth Council Government
104. Mr. Dokani Mkwinda Ngwira Government
105. Mr. Malawi Makaranga Ngwira Government
106. Ms. Chimwemwe Nyondo Njoloma Reporter Ministry of Information (Malawi News Agency) Government
107. Ms. Angela Sizakele Nkata Protocol Officer Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
108. Mr. Hendricks Fiskani Nkhata Programme Officer MaSP
109. Mr. Jolamu Lebiamu Nkhokwe Director Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Government of Malawi
110. Mr. Dyce Kapumula Nkhoma Director of Risk Reduction Department of Disaster Management Affairs Government
111. Mr. Denis Nliwasa Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
112. Mr. James Kennedy Ntupanyama Independent Consultant/ Advocate for Environment Government
113. Mr. Amon Dominic Nyasulu Programme Manager National Youth Network on Climate Change
114. Mr. Govati Benard Nyirenda Government
115. Mr. Velli Vellapie Nyirongo Climate Change Scholar Government
116. Mr. Macduff Bottie Phiri Government
117. Mr. Raphael Mb’obo Phiri Government
118. Mr. Gideon Kalumbu Phiri Government
119. Ms. Annie Phiri Government
120. Mr. Joseph Kenson Sakala Executive DIRECTOR Youth for Environment and Sustainable Development Government
121. Mr. David Samikwa Climate Leader MaSP Government
122. Ms. Rejoice Shumba Government
123. Mr. Luckie Kanyamula Sikwese Principal Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
124. Ms. Monica Effie Silika Government
125. Mr. Fred Ica Simwaka Chief Gender & Development Officer Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Government
126. Ms. Jane Nina Swira Program Manager, National Climate Resilience Programme Environmental Affairs Department Government
127. Mr. Morgan Zachariah Tembo Government
128. Mr. Elias Ellias Tsokalida Counsellor Malawi High Commission in London Government of Malawi
129. Mr. Joshua Shongah Valeta LUANAR Government
130. Mr. Max John Wengawenga Deputy Director of Planning Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources Government
131. Mr. Peter William Alan West Malawi Honorary Consul in Scotland
132. Mr. Chimwemwe Yonasi Environmental Inspector Environmental Affairs Department
133. Ms. Catherine Kettie Zamaere Deputy Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
134. Ms. Colleen Pempho Zamba Government
135. Mr. Frank McDonald Zingani Protocol Officer Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
136. Mr. Titus Sanza Zulu Assistant Director Government Department of Forestry
137. Mr. Eliya Msiyaphazi Zulu Executive Director of Development Policy African Institute for Development Policy Government
138. Mr. Moses Aaron Zuze Principal Economist Ministry of Local Government Government