Chakwera Delegates Chilima to USA with 41 Strong Entourage…And Meet 138 Delegates that Accompanied Chakwera to Scotland

Chakwera delegating Chilima

President Lazarus Chakwera has delegated Vice President Saulos Chilima to represent him at the 2022 United Nations Economic and Social Council Forum later this month.

President Chakwera directed the Office of the President and cabinet (OPC) that Chilima should be accompanied by 41 people including the Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe and other technocrats from the civil service.

Insiders said Chakwera gave ‘strict’ instructions that the Vice president entourage should not be more than 45 people and should not include hand clappers or political party activists.

“We followed strict instructions from the President himself and he made it clear that he will need to scrutinize the list of those traveling because he did not want any political party hand clappers and loyalists because this was a high level event requiring seriousness and technical experts of those going to attend this event,” said a source at OPC.

The source further said President Chakwera has since approved the list of those traveling with Chilima for further traveling processes to start.

“In fact we are wondering why people are making an issue out of this trip because if the president traveled, the delegation could have been more than this and that is why he delegated his Vice because he knows the entourage will not be as huge as if he were to travel,” said the source.

Insiders at Capital Hill gave an example of President Chakwera’s foreign trip to Scotland in October last year when the President took with him a whopping 145 delegates to the CoP 26 conference including his security detail and that of the First Lady Monica Chakwera..

Our source shared with us the list of those who escorted President Chakwera to Scotland last year,

Below is list that accompanied Chakwera during the Scotland trip

