UNFPA supporting mobile health services to the cyclone survivors’ camps

By Iommie Chiwalo

UNFPA Deputy Representative, Masaki Watabe donating to one of the girls

While the needs for flood survivors are too numerous, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has intensified collective efforts in expanding mobile clinics.

The exercise is happening in different camps stationed in Nsanje and Chikwawa district where the exercise is just part of fulfilment of a joint programs between UNFPA, Malawi government and other development partners in the areas of HIV prevention, response to gender based violence and data management and utilisation and the implementation of the roadmap on maternal and neonatal mortality reduction.

During the recent visit in Chikwawa at Fombe ADMARC camp which is also known as Mthumba camp, the UNFPA Deputy Representative, Masaki Watabe where he went to appreciate the impact of the agency’s work in the ongoing humanitarian response, he said UNFPA is supporting Chikwawa district to expand mobile health services to the camps, ensuring women and girls have access to sexual reproductive health services, and improving protection to safeguard women and girls from gender based violence in the camps.

He said the facilitation of mobile health services where people are able to get HIV testing, aquire family planning methods is part of UNFPA’s mandate of ensuring integration of evidence-based analysis on population dynamics and their links to sustainable development, sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, HIV and gender equality.

Chikwawa is one of the districts, which was hit by tropical storm #Ana, and recently by tropical cyclone #Gombe.

Under the UNFPA Safeguard Young People Programme project, the agency also thought it wise to donate solar lamps to the adolescent girls and pregnant mothers in addition to dignity kits.