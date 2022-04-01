Stakeholders against awarding railway project to China Railway 20

By Iommie Chiwalo

NAMIWA: Calls on all Malawians to make use of access to information by seeking clarity on how some contracts were awarded to different contractors

Stakeholders are protesting award of a contract to a company that has failed to deliver on a lesser complicated project.

At an interface meeting with China Railway 20 Bureau whose attendance comprised Senior Chief Malemia, Chiefs Chimombo, Nyachikadza, Ndamera, Ngabu, Councilors, Police Officer In Charge, stakeholders made it clear that are not satisfied with the procurement process to secure the services of CR20 whose works on the ground leaves a lot to be desired.

Addressing the council members where CR20 officials were also available, Senior Chief Malemia protested against the option of the Chinese company.

However, as any other stakeholder truly meaning well for Malawians, the local leader was quick to say that people are not against or sabotaging Chakwera’s regime by delaying the railway project rather are protesting against the contactor.

“We even congratulate president and the Tonse alliance administration for coming up with the railway project. We want the standard of the railway that was here during the time of our forefathers. As a matter of fact we are only against the contractor who has failed to demonstrate outstanding expertise in his previous works,” Senior Chief Malemia said.

The exercising of watchdog role on public projects has been facilitated by human rights organisation Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives which believes that development is not a privilege but a human right issue therefore Malawians deserves the best.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has recently embarked on inspection of public projects contractual agreements beginning with Northern Region Water Board and on Thursday March 30 was inspecting contractual documentation at Roads Authority (RA).

Demonstrating that patriotism is not for only CDEDI, Namiwa has since been calling on all Malawians to make use of access to information by seeking clarity on how some contracts were awarded to different contractors.

The approach by CDEDI was not only neccesitated by the presence of the law but due to high cases of corruption in procurement sector that has led to substandard public infrastructure especially roads.