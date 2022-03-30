Muluzi Arrested For Acquiring a Gun Illegally

The Police in Blantyre have confirmed the arrest of a politician Francis Muluzi and his close associate Shauri Simchimba for allegedly acquiring and transferring a firearm which is contrary to firearms act.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, has confirmed the development a short while ago through a press statement made available to the Publication.

According to Mchiza, the Police received a tip from the public that the family of Mr. Simchimba was in possession of a pistol illegally at Michiru area in the district.

“Following the information, enquiries were made and led to the arrest of Simchimba (father to the second suspect) who admitted that he got it from Mr. Kita the late.

Late Kita had lawfully obtained the gun sometime back for personal protection before his death.” Said Mchiza in a statement

Mchiza added that: “Mr Simchimba also followed all the procedures to obtain the gun from Mr Kita.

“After sometime, Simchimba gave the gun to his son 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢 who later transferred it to his friend 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐮𝐳𝐢 without following proper procedures in as far as transferring of firearm is concerned.”

Muluzi was arrested and admitted 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 in question which he 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 personal 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 at his home in Michiru 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲.

Muluzi comes from Kapoloma Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga District while Simchimba is from Namasasa Village in the area of Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.