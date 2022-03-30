spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
0.8 C
New York
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

CDEDI courts RA on contract awarding documentation

By Malawi Voice

By Iommie Chiwalo

Namiwa (left) and Nyirenda (right at RA offices

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has today commenced work on inspection of contracts awarded to contractors for various projects at the Roads Authority (RA).

CDEDI was given a positive nod by RA acting Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Francis Dimu.

Initially, in its letter to RA dated February 28, 2022, for interest of transparency and accountability sake, CDEDI demanded the disclosure of contractual agreements for Jenda-Edingeni, Karonga -Songwe, Mzimba-Mzarangwe, Kapiri-Mkanda, Ntchisi -Malomo,
Kenyatta Drive & Sharrar Street not to mention of Ntcheu-Tsangano, Nsanje -Marka and Nsanama -Nayuchi roads.

The human rights organisation came flat on its watchdog role as a call for the country to raise the standards of public infrastructure, and fight the nauseating deep-rooted corruption entrenched in the construction industry.

Meanwhile CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa has promised that his organisation will in due course update the members of the public on the outcome of the documentation exercise currently underway at RA offices in Lilongwe.

Previous articleMuluzi Arrested For Acquiring a Gun Illegally
Next articleShareWORLD Open University calls for collaboration between varsities and communities in climate change fight
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc