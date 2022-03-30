Chiradzulu District Tipped On Turning Into Secondary City

By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu, March 30, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has challenged Chiradzulu District Council to visit different cities outside the country in order to develop into a proper structured secondary city by 2063 as an extension to Blantyre City because of its proximity.

Speaking during a Public Sector Reform quarterly review meeting on Tuesday, he said government would want to see the district turned into a beautiful city that would not match with Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“We want to see the infrastructure that are well built and placed; shopping malls should not be found near churches and bars close to football grounds or schools because this is what we see in Blantyre. So, if you want to have a better city, don’t take after Blantyre or Lilongwe,” Chilima pointed out.

The Vice President added that the size of the land and topography should not limit the district to develop because engineers could design it according to its setting.

He commended the council for being transparent and accountable in developmental activities taking place in the district and doing well in information sharing as it attested by a member of the council, noting that other councils would be asked to learn from them.

Chilima said these reforms cannot have special budget, but could be achieved using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) because reforms have been designed to improve how the councils could deliver efficiently, effectively and professionally.

Minister of Local Government, Dr. Blessings Chinsinga advised the council that all reforms should be planned in a way that the district is being developed to secondary city and be matching with Malawi 2063.

He hailed the council for good governance as they have enhanced citizen participation in development planning and implementation.

“I want to commend you for finding markets for Orange Fresh Sweet Potato (OFSP)farmers, and we are going to tip other councils on how best they can find markets for their farmers,” he said, adding that they should also promote banana cultivation and that the hectarage should be increased to 1,000 from the 200 the council currently has to boost revenue,” the Minister explained.

Chinsinga hailed the council for introducing e-ticketing at Mbulumbuzi Market and asked the council to extend the initiative to all markets in the district.

Chiradzulu District Irrigation Officer, Julia Qoto said the district has six reform areas which include; achieving financial sustainability, enhancing citizen participation in development planning and implementation, increase crop and livestock production, promote tourism and historical heritage, improve outlook and urban structure planning and improve provision of relevant quality education.

She said the council to achieve some of reform areas, they have this month (March) introduced e-ticketing at Mbulumbuzi Market and that they have started collecting departure fee at city boundary, among others.