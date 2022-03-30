Malawi Gaming Board Sends Seven Gamblers to Rehabilitation Centre

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, March 30, Mana: Malawi Gaming and National Lottery Board said it has sent seven gambling addicts to St John of God Hospital for rehabilitation treatment.

The Board’s Licensing Manager, Mirriam Kumbuyo told journalists in Blantyre during a media training that 14 other gaming addicts are currently going through self exclusive therapy.

“Most Malawians perceive betting or gaming as a source of income to earn a living as such, they tend to be addicted to the practice which is contrary to what the Board advocates for.

“Suffice to say that just last year alone, we sent seven betting addicts to rehabilitation centre at St John of God Hospital while other fourteen are still being provided with self-exclusive therapy,” she said.

Kumbuyo described the situation as worrisome, advising the public to seriously take betting as a source of entertainment only to relieve stress.

She encouraged journalists to report positively about gaming and National Lottery to put the industry on the map.

“If we write more positive stories, we will be able to attract more tourists in the industry in turn contribute positively to the development of Malawi,” the manager said.

Kumbuyo appealed to media fraternity to report to the Board if they find illegal operators in the gaming and national lottery industry.

A recent study by Sichali JM entitled a gambling related to suicide in rural Malawi reveals that individuals participating in gambling could develop harmful habits including addiction.

Established under Gaming Act 1996, the Board, regulates gaming, controls and licensing premises to impose and collect tax on gaming.