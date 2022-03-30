spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
6.5 C
New York
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Tollgate-Gate Scandal: Malawi Court Grants Bail to Suspects

By Malawi Voice

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to four Kalinyeke Tollgate employees who are accused of fraud and false accounting.

Delivering her ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana, said the State has failed to provide evidence that the accused persons will interfere with investigations.

The suspects are alleged to have swindled about K10 million between February and March 2022.

The suspects who are also on suspension from the Roads Fund Administration include; Gedson Dziwani, Benson, Vincent and David Chihana.

Previous articleVINYO WATHA: Mangochi Says No to Chakwera  
Next articleMalawi Gaming Board Sends Seven Gamblers to Rehabilitation Centre
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc