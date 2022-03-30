Tollgate-Gate Scandal: Malawi Court Grants Bail to Suspects

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to four Kalinyeke Tollgate employees who are accused of fraud and false accounting.

Delivering her ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana, said the State has failed to provide evidence that the accused persons will interfere with investigations.

The suspects are alleged to have swindled about K10 million between February and March 2022.

The suspects who are also on suspension from the Roads Fund Administration include; Gedson Dziwani, Benson, Vincent and David Chihana.