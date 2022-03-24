Ma Blacks Set to Storm Green City

By Chisomo Kanje

Mzuzu, Mana: Legendary local reggae music outfit, the Black Missionaries, alias “Ma Blacks” is set to storm Mzuzu over the weekend for the first time after year-long break.

The organizer of the music gala, Emmanuel Zgambo of Manzy Promotions, assured residents of the “Green City” to expect a massive show at Squirrels Park, the city’s entertainment paradise.

Zgambo said all concerns raised by music enthusiasts in the city have been ironed out.

“Some complained that the group has the tendency of taking to the stage late with short period of stage performance

This time our patrons should expect an energetic and electrifying performance from Ma Blacks.,” explains Zgambo.

The group’s lead vocalist, Anjiru Fumulani confirmed in an exclusive interview of the groups expedition in the northern region city. He says the group is poised for the show and that fans should be ready for a classical and grand performance.

“We are ready for the show and our fans should expect the best as this will be our first time to perform in the north this year. They will get what their counterparts have experienced in Lilongwe and Blantyre for the past weeks,” said Anjiru.

On the issue of limited stage appearance, Anjiru assured the group’s fans that all their concerns have been taken into consideration.

He, however, was quick to add that sometimes the band do not dominate stage time performance because the music troupe wants to give opportunity to other emerging music artists to strut out their stuff.