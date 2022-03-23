MALAWI PARLIAMENT PASSES 2022-23 NATIONAL BUDGET: Pegged at K2.84trillion, K884 billion deficit

Parliament has this afternoon passed the 2022 – 2023 National budget, pegged at K2.84 trillion.

This follows scrutiny and approval of votes for different ministries and government departments.

The budget has passed after looking into votes from about 13 ministries and government departments without amendments.

The passing of the budget has so far attracted mixed reactions from the public.

One of the major highlights during the budget scrutiny was the State House vote which saw over 100 percent increase to over K14 billion in the budget at a time some expenditure lines suffer underfunding.

The budget has K884 billion deficit which will see treasury borrowing K654 billion domestically.