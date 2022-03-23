Attorney General Finally Challenges Namalomba’s Injunction against Nankhumwa

The office of Attorney General has finally filed a challenge on an injunction by Mangochi South West Parliamentarian, Shadreck Namalomba, restraining leader of opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa’s sitting plan and theshadow cabinet.

Impeccable sources from the Justice Ministry have confided in Rainbow that hearing of the matter is slated for Thursday at the High Court in Zomba.

The order, which was obtained on 9th March 2022, affects Nankhumwa’s decisions in parliament made around 15th February this year.