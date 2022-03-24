Kasungu North Lawmaker Mike Bango Engages Development Committees On Development Fund￼

By Dayivasy Kenani

Bango (right) during the meeting

Kasungu, Mana: Member of Parliament(MP) for Kasungu North Constituency, Mike Bango has underscored the need for the Area Development Committees (ADC) to coordinate and collaborate with his Office to ease the attainment of sustainable development in the constituency.

Speaking during a meeting on recently to brainstorm on the developmental needs of five ADCs in his constituency, Bango said the ADCs have the obligation to work hand in hand with his office and the council to realize the common goal of ending poverty.

“For a community to develop, it has to start with you the ADC’s as you live in your communities and understand well the problems.

I urge you to support me by sharing ideas and visons for our constituency to progress, I for one cannot manage to reach everywhere and see those challenges,” said Bango.

Bango added that the increase in the Community Development Fund(CDF) will produce good results as he and the councillors will be able to deliver quality services to the people they serve in the constituency by building school blocks, rehabilitate roads and health centers.

Chisemphere ADC deliberating on their community needs

The five ADCs of Kaluluma, Chisemphere, Kalikokha, Chikwa and Chisikwa each presented their own developmental needs.

Commenting on the development, Chairman for Chisemphere ADC, Blessings Kamanga stressed that there is lack of community health centres, police units, vocational skills centres and few school blocks as such it becomes a challenge for them to access these things.

He however hailed Bango for notifying them of the CDF and giving them room to air out their own community goals and visions.

“What the MP has done in calling us to contemplate on issues facing our communities and giving us details about the CDF is something commendable because previously we were left in the dark as such our areas could not develop but I am sure with this new development, they will be growth”, said Kamanga.