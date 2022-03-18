Undule Mwakasungula Hails Chakwera for Delegating Bakili Muluzi: “This decision must be applauded at all costs”

MWAKASUNGULA:This decision must be applauded at all costs as this is rare in our political history

Renowned human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula has hailed the decision by President Lazarus Chakwera to delegate former president Bakili Muluzi to attend the burial of Zambia’s ex-leader Rupiah Banda on behalf of government.

In the released statement, Mwakasungula says, the decision by Chakwera to delegate the former president is an indication of statesmanship, wisdom and mature politics.

“This decision must be applauded at all costs as this is rare in our political history,” he notes. Mwakasungula further observes that there cannot be denial that Muluzi was being persecuted and side-lined by previous regimes making it difficult for him to retire peacefully as a former Head of State.

“Yes, we might agree that leaders make mistakes, but it is important also to appreciate and recognise contributions made by our leaders regardless of their past mistakes, as to err is human,” Mwakasungula observes.

He adds that the delegation is unique and has opened another chapter in the political history of Malawi.”I strongly believe President Chakwera has set a way that must be emulated by other leaders in the near future for the good of peace, unity and harmony of our country,” he states.

For Mwakasungula, there is need for Malawi as a country to explore the need to establish former Presidential Council where from to seek wisdom if and when in need.

“This council could also help our former leaders to continue being relevant to national peace and building,” Mwakasungula says.