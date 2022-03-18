HERE COMES THE TNM’s BOLA PAMTSETSE SEASON!…Bullets, Nomads sets up the Blantyre Derby

Blantyre, March 15, 2022 –TNM plc is proud to unveil the 2022 Super League Season under the banner of “Bola Pamtsetse” to connect football with the excitement of unlimited and affordable mobile data bundles under its flagship Pamtsetse tariffs.

With increased perks for the 2022 Super League winner (K40 million) and more in between for players (K2 million for player of the year), clubs and referees the tempo of the new season kicks off on a high Saturday when arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers FC set up the Blantyre derby.

“We at TNM are proud to present the new season and invite fans back to the stands after a long break due to COVID-19 limitations. As more people are receiving their Covid-19 vaccine doses and following preventive measures, we are confident that more fans will be allowed to go and cheer on their teams, but with the necessary public health precautions in mind,” said Chief Executive Officer Arnold Mbwana.

On why the upcoming season has been dubbed ““Bola Pamtsetse”, Mbwana said;

“Football is a passion point for the young and old, eliciting emotions of excitement, unity and competition. Our Pamtsetse data bundles will give Malawians the opportunity to enjoy the new season using unlimited internet and for which they do not need to dig deep into their pockets. Thus, we want to connect people both socially and economically by connecting them to football and the most affordable internet happening in Malawi at the moment.”





In its simplest meaning, the fundamental idea behind Bola Pamtsetse is that “Mpira wafika pokoma with TNM Super League.” When people talk about things that are happening on Pamtsetse, it is usually associated with things that are happening smoothly.

Bola Pamtsetse is derived from the famous old song called Bola Kunthazi which means Mpira patsogolo. A term used mainly by coaches to their teams to always keep the ball forward. The old song is still well known to this day among soccer fans from as far the 90’s. The song sparked a lot of excitement back in the day whenever it came to soccer. Hence theme seeks to excite players, teams and fans to have a positive attitude towards the games as they look forward to great and exciting matches this year.

The Blantyre derby could not have come at any better time. It sets the perfect stage and tempo for the two giants to assuage their missed chances after being knocked out of the weekend’s joint charity shield bonanza in Lilongwe under TNM Pamtsetse, Nzika and NBS Bank.

Mbwana said the 2022 Super League season aims to highlight the TNM’s capabilities in enabling football lovers to connect using Pamtsetse offerings that are providing them with great opportunities to improve their social and economic status.

“Football is a gateway towards achieving great things. We aim to keep football followers up to date through our Pamtsetse bundles. Soccer fans will realize their social, business and professional needs using TNM’s services based on affordability the bundles are offering. This year, we are looking at the league as a platform for engaging people socially and economically,” said Magombo.

The TNM CEO said the telco is proud to be associated with the strides Malawi football is making. The 2022 season marks the 14th year of TNM’s long-term sponsorship of the league.

“As a Malawian company TNM enjoys intimate relationship with Malawi football and we are always happy to see the game improving. Now in our fifteenth year, we are happy to see our positive contributions towards the game and the National Team,” added Mbwana.

Super League action is returning after a three-month off-season break at Kamuzu Stadium with 2022 champions Nyasa Big Bullets meeting their long-time rivals Nomads in the official opening match.

Following the recent prize adjustment by the sponsors, league champions will now get K40 million (up from K15 million) while second placed will get K15 million (up from K7.5 million and third best team will get a K7.5 million reward (up from K4 million). In individual rewards, player of the season will now get K2 million while the top goal scorer will receive K1 million.

According to the sponsor, this season fans should expect more buzz and excitement as more initiatives will be implemented to improve the game.

The sponsor has called on all Super League stakeholders and Malawians to join hands to make the 2022 season a success.

