President Chakwera Urges Malawians in the Diaspora to Invest in Malawi

By Lisa Kadango Malango-New York

New York March 19 Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians living in the United States of America to significantly contribute to the development of the country by, among others, establish beneficial relationships with potential investors.

The president made the remarks when he met Malawians in New York where, among others Malawians living in the US requested Chakwera to fully engage them as one way of contributing to the country’s economy through partnerships.

Chakwera attributes that Malawians living in the US have potential to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the country hence the need to work together and establish beneficial relationships.

He added that, ‘’Malawi currently is facing a lot of challenges that includes COVID 19 Pandemic, Tropical Storms and rising prices of basic commodities saying there is need of the people living in the US to invest back home’’.

‘’I implored upon Malawians to take personal responsibility and contribute effectively to build our nation Malawi’’ said the President.

The president further said Malawi diaspora should be involved in the development of their country and that there is need of everyone’s involvement regardless of the challenges to support the government in implementing developmental activities that will assist in changing people’s lives.

He assured Malawians in the diaspora that government of Malawi is working so hard to make things work despite challenges such as COVID 19 pandemic Tropical storms and the triggering rise of basic commodities in Malawi.

Speaking at the meeting, a representative of Malawians in US Professor Yusuf Juwayeyi asked the President to assist in facilitating the production of Malawian National Identification.

He also stressed on the need for Malawians to be educated on the importance of taxation saying it helps people to get national identifications without difficulties

‘’let us share viable opportunities and skills that will assist to invest in our country. Malawi remains our home,’’ Explains Juwayeyi.

He assured the President that Malawians living in the USA are following events happening at home with keen interest adding that they fully sympathise with people on the effects on Covid 19 and Tropical storms.

‘’Malawi is not alone in these calamities of COVID 19 , devastation tropical storms, high Fuel prices and other related economic problems. Even here in United States of America people are facing similar challenges,’’

‘’ But let’s create an environment that will engage Malawian in diaspora to identify possible investments for our country to grow. We believe together we can develop our country and be able to up lift people’s lives,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati commended president Chakwera for taking his time meeting Malawians living in the US despite his busy schedule.

The current leadership of president Chakwera has put in place various mechanisms that are aimed at promoting partnership and engagement between government and Malawians living in diaspora.

The President is expected to return home on Saturday after he successfully participated in the fifth United Nations Least Development Countries Conference at United Nation General assembly Headquarters in New York.