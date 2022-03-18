Brian Banda Confirms Aides Cheating President Chakwera

“They can even print a fake copy of a newspaper just to cheat the president,” says former State House Press Secretary Brian Banda in describing the levels of crookedness in some state house cartels.



This is contained in one of the many video clips circulating promoting Banda’s return to Times Media Group.



He will be resuming his seat at one of Times’ flagship programmes Hot Current after a shot-lived glory at the State House.

In the clip, Banda is telling Malawians, through his co-host Wonder Msiska that the president is being fed lies.

“The president needs to be long-sighted; otherwise there are cartels that are telling him what only he loves to hear.

“They can even print a fake copy of a newspaper, other than the one circulating in the public, just to please him,” said Banda.

His remarks confirm fears many Malawians are holding that Lazarus Chakwera has been surrounded by money thirsty vultures at the state house.