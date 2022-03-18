APM IN CONTEMPT OF PARLIAMENT – UNIMA LAW PROFESSOR

Old good days: Dad’s boy Nankhumwa and Mutharika

University of Malawi Law Professor Garton Kamchedzera says by writing and telling Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa what to do, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), leader Peter Mutharika is in contempt of Parliament and its procedures.

Kamchezera was reacting Mutharika’s proscription of new seating plan in which his handicappers have taken front seats.

He said the conflicting roles between the party and Parliament impinge on lawful authority.



Said Kamchedzera: “The roles and responsibilities of Leader of Opposition are based on Parliamentary Standing Orders and rules that regulate Parliament, so you cannot conflict the two.

“If they wanted Nankhumwa to act as their agent, they could have called him for a meeting as a party so that he understands what he has to do while in the House

But to write him and tell him what to do in the House is intrusive into the affairs of Parliament and borders on contempt of the House and its procedures.”



Kamchedzera was also of the view that that conflict was being fanned by Mutharika not being Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Parliament is yet to act on Mutharika’s order.

When the issue came to Parliament on Thursday, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo said his office had not received communication from Mutharika.