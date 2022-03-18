APM IN CONTEMPT OF PARLIAMENT – UNIMA LAW PROFESSOR

University of Malawi Law Professor Garton Kamchedzera says by writing and telling Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa what to do, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), leader Peter Mutharika is in contempt of Parliament and its procedures.
Kamchezera was reacting Mutharika’s proscription of new seating plan in which his handicappers have taken front seats.
He said the conflicting roles between the party and Parliament impinge on lawful authority.
Said Kamchedzera: “The roles and responsibilities of Leader of Opposition are based on Parliamentary Standing Orders and rules that regulate Parliament, so you cannot conflict the two.
“If they wanted Nankhumwa to act as their agent, they could have called him for a meeting as a party so that he understands what he has to do while in the House
But to write him and tell him what to do in the House is intrusive into the affairs of Parliament and borders on contempt of the House and its procedures.”
Kamchedzera was also of the view that that conflict was being fanned by Mutharika not being Member of Parliament.
Meanwhile, Parliament is yet to act on Mutharika’s order.
When the issue came to Parliament on Thursday, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo said his office had not received communication from Mutharika.
Law is a field bringing confusion amongst people not only in Malawi but worldwide. What it entails is the ability to turn to the proper Sections that will support ones argument. What may look as being handled illegally could be interpreted as correct based on the explanation, understanding and backing of your case related to the LAW itself.
Much as Nankhumwa is the leader of opposition, he is not representing himself in the house and if he is found in Parliament standing behind the party, he has to follow-suite the Standard Operating Procedures that technically upholds the party. Doing things unilaterally just because the leadership of the party he stands for is not in the House does not add up. All he is doing is to underrate, undermine and disrespect the party he is assumed to represent. The problem he has is that he wants to cross the bridge before getting there. People are watching and following all these shenanigans and at the appropriate time and place he will be advised at which spot he belongs. As things are currently, DPP is a sleeping viscous dog that will rise up at the right time. Thinking the party is “Dead & Buried” is like living in a Fools Paradise. People need to tread carefully because time is getting closer when real men will be identified among boys!!!!