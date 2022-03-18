Chakwera Bows Down to Pressure on Buy Malawi Friday

Chakwera bows down to pressure

The Malawi Friday, where by public servants were encouraged to put on locally made attires has returned today, almost two years after President Lazarus Chakwera abandoned the initiative for political reasons.



Former President Professor Peter Mutharika introduced the initiative as one way of sustaining the Buy Malawi Strategy.

In the initiative, apart from wearing traditional attires, the public broadcaster MBC was also ordered to be playing Malawian music throughout Fridays as one way of doubling up loyalties for local music makers.



However, the President Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration abandoned the initiative on the grounds that it was introduced by the DPP.

Malawi Voice also understands that Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) went as far as banning its presenters and news readers from going on TV with traditional attires.

MBC Presenter during the previous buy Malawi Friday- Photo Credit Facebook

“We were ordered to go on TV only in suits,” one presenter confided in Malawi Voice.

However, according to one of the local designers plying his trade at Chichiri in Blantyre, Madalitso Thom, the Chakwera administration’s negative stance on the initiative had a negative bearing on their business.



He said: “With APM order, our businesses were blossoming as many civil servants were rushing for new clothes now and then. But the past two years has been bad for us since the current administration showed no interest in us.”

Following the pressure, the current administration has brought back the initiative beginning today as the country commemorates the 7 the anniversary of the Buy Malawi Strategy.