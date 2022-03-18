MULLI IN ZAMBIA FOR RUPIAH BANDA’S FUNERAL: He created an enabling business environment which saw many Malawian entities, including Mulli Brothers thriving

Mulli poses for a photo with Muluzi and others in Zambia

Business Mogul Leston Mulli who is also Chairperson of Mlakho wa Alhomwe is in Zambia attending the funeral service of Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

Rupiah Banda is the former President of of Zambia and he died on March 11, 2022.

“During his time, His Excellency Rupiah Banda created an enabling business environment which saw many Malawian entities, including Mulli Brothers Limited thriving.

Mulli signs visitors’ book

“For this, I had to set my schedule aside and join Africa at large, and Zambia in particular in mourning,” Mulli told Malawi Voice on Friday.

“That aside,”,added Mulli, Rupiah Banda served his country with selfless dedication and passion to improve the welfare of the people of Zambia and also those in the SADC region and the entire African continent.”

The late Rupiah Banda served as Zambia’s fourth President from 2008 to 2011.