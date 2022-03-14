spot_img
New York
Monday, March 14, 2022
Tropical Cyclone Gombe Kills Five in Malawi

By Malawi Voice

Five people have died due to effects of Tropical Cyclone Gombe that has hit-hard some districts in the southern part of Malawi.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs -DoDMA indicates four of the victims were washed away when trying to cross flooded Namandanje River in Machinga and Lingamasa River in Mangochi.

It further says a 78 year old man in Mangochi died after being hit by a collapsing wall.

DODMA adds the Chikwawa-Nsanje Road has since been cut-off at Bereu and Sekeni in Chikwawa District.

Mangochi, Phalombe, Nsanje, Mulanje and Machinga are some of the districts experiencing Tropical Cyclone Gombe-induced heavy rains and floods.

Currently, district councils are conducting assessments to establish the extent of the damage.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

