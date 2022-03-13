spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
0.9 C
New York
Sunday, March 13, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Silver Strikers Strike Nomads to Win Pamtsetse

By Malawi Voice

Silver Strikers have been crowned Pamtsetse Soccer Bonanza champions after beating Mighty Wanderers 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Chawanangwa Kaonga scored the only goal of the match in extra time after 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

Super League defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets finished third as they overcome Civil Service United by 2 goals to nil.

The Bonanza was organized by Nzika Flood Response in Partnership with TNM and NBS Bank and the proceeds are going towards flood victims in the Southern part of Malawi.

Previous articleEisenhower Mkaka Under Fire for ‘Blocking’ MCP Members From Meeting President Chakwera
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc