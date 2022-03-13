Silver Strikers Strike Nomads to Win Pamtsetse

Silver Strikers have been crowned Pamtsetse Soccer Bonanza champions after beating Mighty Wanderers 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Chawanangwa Kaonga scored the only goal of the match in extra time after 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

Super League defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets finished third as they overcome Civil Service United by 2 goals to nil.

The Bonanza was organized by Nzika Flood Response in Partnership with TNM and NBS Bank and the proceeds are going towards flood victims in the Southern part of Malawi.