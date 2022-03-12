Mlaka Maliro’s ‘Vinyo Watha’ Trending on Social Media

………….Akuyenda Mwa M’didi, Mbendera Petu Petu Koma Vinyo Watha

Vinyo Watha, a new song by a veteran Musician Cum Pastor McDonald Mlaka Maliro has taken the social media platforms such as Facebook and Whatsapp by the storm.

Mlaka Maliro, a former pastor for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (EECG) church, released the song on Friday night.

“Akuyenda Mwa M’didi, Mbendera Petu Petu Koma Vinyo Watha, Bola nkanaziwa dzana lija, Canaan munkanena uja udali wapachibale, Nkanatsala konkuja kumaphula njerwa nkumadya kamodzi…………..

………….Atsala ndimasanje , musapusisike palibe chilipo” goes the song, which is reflection of current economic and political situation in Malawi.

Posting on his official facebook page Veteran poet Robert Chiwamba said: “Mlaka ndi munthu woopsa kwambiri popeka nyimbo zandale zosakhale ngati zandale.”