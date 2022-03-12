TNM Super League Giants Fight for Pamtsetse

Soccer fans will this afternoon flock to Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe as the country’s four big teams will be battling for supremacy in the Pamtsetse Soccer Bonanza.

The tournament, which has been organized by the Nzika Flood Response, involves TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, runners up Silver Strikers, third placed Mighty Wanderers and the fourth placed Civil Service United.

Mighty Wanderers will take on Civo in the opening match while Bullets will face the Bankers later.

Nzika Flood Response has partnered TNM and NBS Bank to sponsor the bonanza which is aimed at raising K50 million towards flood victims.