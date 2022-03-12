spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
7.1 C
New York
Saturday, March 12, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

TNM Super League Giants Fight for Pamtsetse

By Malawi Voice

Soccer fans will this afternoon flock to Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe as the country’s four big teams will be battling for supremacy in the Pamtsetse Soccer Bonanza.

The tournament, which has been organized by the Nzika Flood Response, involves TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, runners up Silver Strikers, third placed Mighty Wanderers and the fourth placed Civil Service United.

Mighty Wanderers will take on Civo in the opening match while Bullets will face the Bankers later.

Nzika Flood Response has partnered TNM and NBS Bank to sponsor the bonanza which is aimed at raising K50 million towards flood victims.

Previous articleGwengwe under Fire for Snubbing Rumphi-Chitipa Road Project….Citizens to Protest
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc