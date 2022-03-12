spot_img
President Chakwera Approves Bongololo Gondwe As Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe

By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has approved the name of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as the new Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi, effective 7th March 2022.

In a communication to 12 representatives of the Nkhamanga Kingdom Royal Family, Rumphi District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu, says preparations for the installation ceremony can now start.

Bulukutu, however says, the actual date will be announced later but has asked the new chief to maintain peace, law and order in his area.

The area has had no Paramount Chief since November 2018.

