Lions Feast with Patients in Lilongwe

By Ireen Kayira- Contributor

Club members ready to serve the patients

As part of celebrating the birthday of its founder late Mervin Jones, the Lions Club of Capital City, over the week-end cheered over 340 patients admitted at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe.

The Lions of Capital City prepared food such as Rice, Nsima, Beef, Chicken and Vegetable worth MK 600,000 to the patients.

In an interview with the publications, President for the Capital City Lions Club, Nsimbeni Chirwa, said the activity is done each and every year as part of celebrating the life of club’s founder the late Jones.

“We normally choose random hospitals we have done this at central hospital and here at Bwaila it is the second time, we normally look where we have a lot of patients,” said Chirwa

Lioness Preparing patients meal

She further added that: “Bwaila hospital treats a lot of patients here in Lilongwe and surrounding areas, some come from far places and it is difficult for them to have nutritious meal considering that their relatives are far and they have to buy other things they need at the hospital,”

One of the beneficiaries Beatrice Phiri expressed gratitude to capital city lions saying that food is one of the challenges she has been facing ever since she was admitted at that hospital.