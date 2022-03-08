Reforms Can Help Create 1 Million Jobs – Veep Chilima

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, Mana: Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has described the Public Sector Reforms Programme as a catalyst in job creation as the country gears up to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) by 2030 and the Malawi 2063 agenda.

He made the remarks on Monday after touring various sites of Lilongwe District Council’s reforms in enhancing agro-processing and value addition of Agricultural products.

Speaking on the sidelines after visiting Arcades Youth Cooperative in Mpingu which has over 3,000 members, Chilima described the progress as a complete success and an inspiring story by the youth who delved into commercial farming after attaining tertiary education.

He said that, “We should not always wait for government to give us jobs when we can carry out initiatives by ourselves with appropriate coordination.”

“This cooperative is a complete success and an inspiration to youth seeking to venture into commercial farming which can propel further creation of 1 million jobs.”

Chilima expressed similar sentiments when he visited Gwiritse Cooperative in Nsalu which recently purchased farming machinery; a tractor and a lorry, in a drive to continue helping hundreds of beneficiaries in its catchment area.

Particularly, both cooperatives impressed the Vice President in production and packaging of some agricultural products as he challenged them to look further beyond aiming for supermarkets and opt for exports.

“There are baking beans similar to those we see in Sana and these big supermarkets. With an eye for exports, an increase in production will see more youth being involved,” he said.

After touring the sites including a road project in Kauma, the Vice President later met with the Ministry of Local Government and Local Councils at Crossroad Hotel to discuss a quarterly review of the reforms in meeting was held in camera.

In a separate interview, Lilongwe City Mayor, Richard Banda said they have taken note of the recommendations from the meeting and will map a way forward.

He said: “We appreciate the satisfaction on our reforms by Dr Chilima and as Lilongwe City Council we will work to address all shortfalls.”

Recently, President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera announced in a State of National Address (SONA) that over 900,000 jobs have been created under his administration.