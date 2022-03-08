Jappie Mhango Taps CDF For Tree Planting

By Manasse Nyirenda

Rumphi, Mana: Member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi North, Jappie Mhango has promised to use part of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for environmental conservation in his area.

Mhango was speaking when he presided over a launching ceremony of tree planting season at Mwembe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kachulu in Rumphi.

Mhango said deforestation is one of the major problems in his constituency and that there was need for an urgent I intervention to reverse the situation.

“As you can see, we have many bare hills, so match so that the importance of planting trees cannot be over emphasized.

We will be beginning this year in consultation with relevant stakeholders such councillors and chiefs be tapping some resources from our CDF for reforestation program,” said Mhango.

District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu said Rumphi District Council intends to plant 1.9 million trees during the current tree planting season.

Bulukutu said planting trees would also curb the challenge of unemployment among the youths in the district.

“Planting trees such as pine is a big business. I would specifically urge the youth to lead in this initiative,” said Bulukutu.

District Forestry Officer for Rumphi, Gift Nyirenda urged people in the area to take care of the trees by keeping animals such as goats and cattle away from trees.

Close to one million trees have already been planted in the district during the current tree planting season.

The tree planting season falls between December 15 and April 15 annually.