spot_img
3.9 C
New York
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestOpinion

Malawi Law Society, Judiciary Must Fight Back – Ralph Kasambara

By Malawi Voice

By Ralph Kasambara, Lawyer

Of late many statements have been made against judicial officers. In some cases, outright attack on them that they have been bought or bribed, but with no evidence being led.

Lawyers are being called names and threats of people demonstrating against them or marching to their homes or offices.

Others have been accused of plots that they are not aware of simply because they are doing consultancy work at ministry of justice.

Results of these have been judges recusing themselves from cases they are handling. Some lawyers have withdrawn their services. Others have simply refused to take on instructions.

The independence of the judiciary and the independence of the legal profession have been attacked.

The losers are judges and lawyers in short term. In the long run the loser is the public.

Rule of law has been sacrificed at the altar of emotions and short term convenience.

If the Malawi law Society (MLS) and judiciary do not fight back and civic educate the public we will all cry very soon. History is replete with what is happening.

Previous articleDC Blocks Anti-Ashok Nair Demos… ‘The Matter is in Court’
Next article21-year-old becomes 3rdmillionaire in Mpamba promo
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc