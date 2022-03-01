Malawi Law Society, Judiciary Must Fight Back – Ralph Kasambara

By Ralph Kasambara, Lawyer

Of late many statements have been made against judicial officers. In some cases, outright attack on them that they have been bought or bribed, but with no evidence being led.

Lawyers are being called names and threats of people demonstrating against them or marching to their homes or offices.

Others have been accused of plots that they are not aware of simply because they are doing consultancy work at ministry of justice.

Results of these have been judges recusing themselves from cases they are handling. Some lawyers have withdrawn their services. Others have simply refused to take on instructions.

The independence of the judiciary and the independence of the legal profession have been attacked.

The losers are judges and lawyers in short term. In the long run the loser is the public.

Rule of law has been sacrificed at the altar of emotions and short term convenience.

If the Malawi law Society (MLS) and judiciary do not fight back and civic educate the public we will all cry very soon. History is replete with what is happening.