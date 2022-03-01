21-year-old becomes 3rdmillionaire in Mpamba promo

FLASHBACK: Zodiak’s Chris Sande conducting the draw as Head of Marketing and Brand Mada Jonazi looks on

As the journey of making millionaires in the ongoing Kuikunga ndi Mpamba continues, a 21-year-old Desire Mchere from Lilongwe has won the third K1 million.

The Lumbadzi-based farmer said that the prize money is a catalyst for bumper harvest this year.

“I can’t believe this, my economic status has been moved to a great height. Recently I lost my job and ventured into farming, therefore, this money will help me to have farm inputs and sort out the loans I have,” said Mchere.

TNM Plc has so far expressed satisfaction with the progress of the promotion. The company has hailed customers and agents for the positive response where participating numbers are increasing significantly.

“TNM Mpamba Limited launched this promotion to recognize, reward and excite customers as we continue to celebrate remarkable successes of Mpamba mobile money. We are happy to live by our core purpose of changing lives as customers are winning big in the promotion,” said Limbani Nsapato, TNM’s Brands and Communication Manager.

Nsapato said that TNM’s goal is to create possibilities for its customers through Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion.

“Our message is clear; we want more people to win bigger cash prizes while enjoying our mobile money service, and sharing the benefits in the economy. We are committed to creating great possibilities of customers across the country, it’s great to be on Mpamba.” said Nsapato.

The third draw has raised the number of winners to over 2000 since the promotion was launched last year in November.

“The multifaceted promotion continues to surprise and reward our customers at the same time deepening financial inclusion of the country. As of today, we have dished out fabulous prize money to a total of 2,033 customers,” he said.

The promotion is enhancing unity among family and friends as participation requires customers to add minimum of 10 members in their group.

“Creation of groups is a simple process and all group members are being given a 100 bonus on every airtime purchase made on Mpamba. After entering, customers are required to make a recharge with a minimum of K200 on Mpamba,” added Nsapato.

As the promotion is getting closer to an end, Nsapato has called on customers to transact more on Mpamba to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of K100 million.