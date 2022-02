The High Court in Blantyre has ordered Blantyre Newspapers Limited (Times group) to pay compensation to Dr George Chaponda for defamatory articles its newspapers wrote against the former cabinet minister during the Kaloswe maize scandal inquiry.

In his ruling, Judge Dingiswayo Madise has also ordered the papers to apologise to Dr Chaponda and withdraw the articles and this should be published on the front pages of Times Newspapers within the next 10 days.