BATATAWALA CASE: ACB says they are financially strangulated, we are even failing to print papers for court documents

CHIZUMA: ACB is broke

The Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB)has disclosed that it is in financial mess that it has reached a point of failing to print papers for court documents.

This has been disclosed in court today by the ACB Director Martha Chizuma when the court her office failed to furnish the defence attorneys with material as ordered by the court.

This comes on the heels that President Chakwera assured Malawians that he will support the graft bursting body with necessary tools to eradicate corruption in the country.

Batawala and his co- accused, Mr Elvis Thodi, Chawinga and Nyirenda are accused by the State in corruption charges.

Meanwhile the defense counsel has asked the court to dismiss the case with costs as the state is abusing the rights to fair trial by the state and it’s wasting courts time.

The court will reconvene at 3 in the afternoon to determine on whether the Batatawala case should continue or dismissed.