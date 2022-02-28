CDEDI cautions against racial targeting in fighting corruption

NAMIWA:I totally disagree with assertions to tie this fight to race or tribe

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has warned some overzealous Malawians against targeting a race in the fight against corruption in the country saying ‘Corruption has nothing to do with a particular race or tribe’.

CCDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, made the call following plans by a group of individuals under the banner Citizens against Corruption and Impunity to hold demonstrations forcing Asian businessman Ashok Nair to withdraw a defamation case against Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Monday, the Cdedi boss together with the grouping of human rights activists and Concerned Citizens comprising of Social Revolution Movement (SRM) Mundango Nyirenda, Mzuzu Youth Caucus (MYC) Gomezgyani Nkhoma and Citizen Zainab Hassan appealed to Malawians to desist at all cost from using one brush to paint everyone.

“I totally disagree with assertions to tie this fight to race or tribe. Thus, we would like to condemn any attempts to bring in racial cards in this long-awaited fight against corruption. Corruption has nothing to do with a particular race or tribe. Let all Malawians stick to ethical ways and means of doing businesses, or risk facing the long arm of the law,” he said.

“The issue at hand involves businessperson Zuneth Sattar and his business associates—in short, it is about individuals and not all people of Asian origin (Amwenye) in general. Let us avoid the temptation of creating another problem in the course of trying to solve the one at hand,” added Namiwa.

Government through the Minister of National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, has also warned the Citizens against Corruption and Impunity against racism.

He said tone of those opposed to Nair’s lawsuit against the ACB chief could ruin Malawi’s image as a peaceful nation and affect the country’s fragile economy which thrives on foreign aid

“We wish to appeal to everyone against instigating racially motivated violence and any form of discrimination. Let us be reminded that Malawi is governed by laws and whatever we are doing should happen within the confines of the law,” Mtambo told Nation Online

Nair sued Chizuma for defamation following a leaked phone conversation in which Chizuma made a number of serious allegations, including that a High Court judge granted Nair– bail in exchange for a bribe.

This angered Nair who says his image and reputation have been battered; hence, his decision to claim damages from Chizuma through the court.

Meanwhile, the Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has set March 1, 2022, as the date when it will rule on whether or not to commence criminal proceedings against Chizuma in a case where Forum for National Development (FND) wants the court to summon her to answer criminal charges in relation to the same audio clip.

Chief Resident Magistrate Jean Kaira has been assigned the case whose application, according to the Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, was already heard in the court.