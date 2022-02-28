spot_img
Three Police Officers Testify Against Rights Activist Bon Kalindo

By Malawi Voice

The State on Monday paraded three witnesses in a case involving politician-cum Human Rights activist Bon Kalindo who is being accused of publishing a false statement.

Kalindo allegedly told anti-government protesters in Mangochi in December last year that former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Clement Chiwaya was murdered at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

The first state witness, Assistant Commissioner of Police Superintendent George Njali said he was at the scene of the demonstrations with his fellow officers where he heard Kalindo uttering the false statement.

Another witness, Superintendent Lawrence Gondwe, Officer in Charge Responsible for Fire Arms and Ballistics at Malawi Police Service, said the pistol which was found beside Chiwaya’s body was tested and proved to have been used by Chiwaya to take his life.

Criminal Investigation Officer Melvin M’bweza, said investigations and postmortem results conducted by Lilongwe Central Hospital revealed that Chiwaya sustained traumatic brain injury seconded by head shot.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to March 28 this year where among others; the state will parade four more witnesses.

