Minister of Water Abida Mia Describes Water Situation in Liwonde As A Crisis

By Martin Chiwanda

A SRWB official explaining to the minister at the Liwonde water intake

Machinga, Mana: Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia has described the water situation in Liwonde, Machinga district as a crisis.

Mia made the observation when she visited the area to appreciate the challenges people in the township are facing with regard to water and sanitation.

She said people in Liwonde are in trouble in as far as accessing potable and enough water is concerned as they are consuming murky water.

“I have come to appreciate the concerns people have been forwarding to my ministry about accessing dirty water but also most of the times having dry taps. It is very true that people here are in trouble and the water situation is a crisis. This government cannot allow that to continue,” said Mia.

Mia assured people in Liwonde that very soon things will change for the better as a short term measure, two boreholes will be drilled which will supply about 2, 500 cubic metres of the commodity.

Mia climbing the radar to appreciate the water tank

“The water challenges will be over by 2024. However, on a short term, we are going to do everything possible to provide people with clean and potable water. We want improved water and sanitation in the country,” said Mia.

Southern Region Water Board Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Chambamba admitted the crisis, however, he was quick to mention that the board has identified a contractor to work on two boreholes which will ease the challenge.

Chambamba said the current water infrastructure is not meeting the current demand as was designed.

“The current water system is servicing about 32, 000 customers instead of the initial 8, 000; so, that’s the challenge we are facing. However, very shortly things will improve,” Chambamba said.